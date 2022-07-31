dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of dotdigital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

dotdigital Group stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

