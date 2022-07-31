Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Drax Group Stock Performance
DRXGY stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $21.58.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
