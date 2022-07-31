Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

