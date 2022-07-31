Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. 1,404,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Duke Realty by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,342,000 after purchasing an additional 429,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

