Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DNB opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

