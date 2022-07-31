DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $488.90 on Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. DXdao has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $5,279.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $488.90 or 0.02057515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00437550 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00277615 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.