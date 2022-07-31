DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $488.90 on Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. DXdao has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $5,279.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $488.90 or 0.02057515 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00437550 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004409 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00277615 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.
DXdao Coin Profile
DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DXdao Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.