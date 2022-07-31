Dynamic One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $613,549.85 and approximately $25.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,731.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.28 or 0.07194223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00165059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00261335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00667802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00616993 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005730 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

