e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,837 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

