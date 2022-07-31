Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Issues Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $62,383,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 180,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

