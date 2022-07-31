Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Price Performance

EFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 75,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $9.58.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

