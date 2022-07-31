Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to $198.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

