Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.77 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

