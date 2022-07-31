EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 113 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $7,098,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,330.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,427.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

