EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.33.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

