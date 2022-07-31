EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 2,244 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $30.53 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

