EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.20 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.