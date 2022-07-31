EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after buying an additional 390,113 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $291.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

