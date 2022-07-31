EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.



