EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 303 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 260.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $268.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

