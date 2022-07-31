EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 496 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

