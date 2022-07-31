EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 153.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,228.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALNY stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.54.
In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
