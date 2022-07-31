EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.8% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

