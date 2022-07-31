Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $59.29 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $59.29 million and approximately $42,136.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,925,136,474 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

