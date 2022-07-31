Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $159.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.86.

Shares of EA opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.32.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,272. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

