Elevation Oncology’s (ELEV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

ELEV opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

