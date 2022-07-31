eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.82. eMagin shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 90,171 shares.

eMagin Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 15,868.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in eMagin by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

