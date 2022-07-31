EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.30-$7.80 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EME opened at $116.37 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 179,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.