Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lowered by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

