Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

ENB opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

