ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 138.1% in July

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ENEOS Stock Performance
JXHLY stock remained flat at 7.58 during trading on Friday. ENEOS has a 1 year low of 6.91 and a 1 year high of 8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.78.
ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 28.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 23.67 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENEOS Company Profile
ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENEOS (JXHLY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.