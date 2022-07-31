Energo (TSL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,481.00

Energo (TSL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Energo has a total market cap of $105,507.49 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,778.83 or 0.99996668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00131195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

