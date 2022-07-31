Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $216,974.84 and $135,618.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00218849 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00526838 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

