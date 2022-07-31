Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $240.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.6 %
ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
