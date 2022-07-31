Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $240.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.