Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $287.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.37.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

