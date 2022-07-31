Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $261.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $287.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

