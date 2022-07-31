EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00603506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00034851 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

