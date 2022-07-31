Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 131.1% in July

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,201. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $436,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 71,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $506,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,332,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,462,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $436,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,199. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

