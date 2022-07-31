Equal (EQL) Market Cap Reaches $257,178.84

Equal (EQL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Equal has a market cap of $257,178.84 and approximately $758.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.