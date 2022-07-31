EUNO Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,127.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00253922 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,608,700,001 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.