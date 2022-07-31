Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $79.30 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. Euronext has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $121.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($100.71) to €102.90 ($105.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.73.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

