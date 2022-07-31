EverRise Market Cap Hits $46.36 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $126,675.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00051849 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

