EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 2nd

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.93. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

