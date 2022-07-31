EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Up 50.5% in July

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVgo stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,669 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

