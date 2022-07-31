EvidenZ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $783.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $783.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

