ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $43,129.35 and approximately $849.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002358 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.