Exeedme (XED) One Day Volume Tops $298,238.00

Exeedme (XED) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $6.64 million and $298,238.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

