Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $192,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

