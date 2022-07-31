Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

