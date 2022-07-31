FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Announces $0.13 Dividend

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

FB Financial has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in FB Financial by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

