Federated Hermes, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

